Koopman fought to clean up the PSC
It's easy to lampoon politicians who do a bad job. But shouldn't we also recognize the good, courageous work of honest politicians?

PSC commissioners have been responsible for the series of embarrassing messes, dishonest behaviors and kowtowing to utility monopolies over the past several years, now to include an audit report revealing widespread financial waste, deception and abuse. But are our memories so short that we forget the one commissioner who has had the integrity to consistently stand up against all the PSC's political skulduggery and official misconduct: our own commissioner Roger Koopman?

Most of these outrages would never have been known were it not for Koopman speaking out boldly, and being willing to face the intimidation, retaliation and personal abuse that followed. He fought hard to clean up the PSC from within, and when his fellow commissioners refused to listen, he went public as a matter of duty.

Koopman also bucked the commission majority by standing up against the big utilities. He was a consistent voice for the ratepayers whenever NorthWestern Energy demanded too much or tried to shift their risks onto the ratepayers' backs. In the last legislative session, he continued to push legislation to make the utilities more cost-efficient and accountable for their actions.

And although a lifelong Republican, Koopman didn't hesitate to stand up against the ill-behaving members of his own party. He put the people first. Don't you think it's time to give a little credit where credit is due?

Kim Lewis

Belgrade

