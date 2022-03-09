Knudsen pursues his own agenda

I read recently that Attorney Knudsen enjoys thinking of himself as the "most hated man in Helena." I was chief of the attorney general's special prosecutions unit for almost 20 years, working for both Republican and Democrat officials, all of whom I respected for their commitment to the constitutional and statutory duties of the office you now hold, unfortunately.
You tout your Christian values while squandering taxpayers' money in pursuit of your own political agenda. You're not hated Mr. Knudsen; that would take too much energy. You're just pathetic.
John Connor,
Helena