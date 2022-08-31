Knudsen and Arnzten don’t represent sportsmen

Montana’s top five elected officials serve on boards not directly related to their elected positions. Recently the Montana Land Board voted on the proposed 829-acre Willow Creek Acquisition to the Mount Haggin Wildlife Management Area. The acquisition, funded by Pittman-Robertson dollars, license sales and contributions from nonprofits, improves hunter access and provides important wildlife habitat.

This seems like a “no-brainer” for the Land Board to approve but that was not the case. Attorney General Knudsen and Superintendent of Schools Arntzen voted against the acquisition. Knudsen stated, “I don’t think people are moving here from California, Oregon and Washington to live in high-rise apartments. I think they’d like to have a piece of Montana and have a little acreage and a house.” Fortunately, the remaining three members including Gov. Gianforte voted to approve it.

Elections have consequences. Be informed of candidates’ positions on public lands regardless of the office they are running for. Arnzten and Knudsen ran for positions that don’t seem to affect our public lands, but they do. From these offices, they have the power to go against the will of Montanans. Their votes did not represent Montana’s hunters, anglers and outdoor recreationists’ values and beliefs.

Mark Faroni,

Dixon