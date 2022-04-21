 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. These are individuals who consistently show sound character in such areas as respect, cooperation and kindness. Each trimester staff select students who display exemplary qualities in these areas. They are true examples of their program, “I AM THE ‘I’ IN KIND.”

It has become quite an honor for these students to receive such recognition and it is heartwarming to witness the assembly recognizing their success. We want to thank the staff and administration of East Valley Middle School, and Staci Dawes in particular, for being an innovative leader in the promotion of kindness and respect in our schools and among our youth.

In an effort to share this inspiring program with the public I have attempted to attract local media to cover the event on several occasions, only to have received no response. Am I to believe from this that kindness is not newsworthy? I truly hope not.

Carl O’Loughlin, Kindness Makes Miracles, 

Knights of Columbus Council #844,

Helena

