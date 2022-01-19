 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Killing for killing’s sake

Unlike several of our current political leaders, I grew up in Montana. Guns were an important part of my adolescent life. But my upbringing never included killing for killing’s sake. Every kill included a certain amount of grief for ending the life of a fellow creature. Killing was always for the expressed purpose of putting meat on the dinner table.

Killing for killing’s sake is creeping into our hunting sports culture. It is part of the current decay eating away at our way of life. Don’t make the mistake of thinking that the killing mentality doesn’t taint other aspects of life in Montana. It does. Power for power’s sake, subjugation of the rights of others for personal benefit, cheating to win … all come from the same dark place.

We need to get back to the true Montana values most Montanans learned from an early age. Life is sacred. Not just human life, all life. Winning by cheating isn’t winning at all.

Maybe the solution is a law requiring all hunters to eat the last ounce of his or her last kill before being allowed to hunt again. That would probably end the hunting careers of Montana wolf and grizzly hunters.

Galen McKibben

Helena

