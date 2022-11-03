 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Downs will serve with integrity, fairness

I have known Kevin Downs and his family throughout his entire life. As a former Army prosecutor, deputy county attorney, assistant attorney general and attorney general, I am unequivocally confident that, if elected, Kevin Downs will serve as Lewis and Clark County attorney with integrity, fairness, hard work and distinction. Kevin is exceptionally well-qualified to assume the critically important duties of the office of Lewis and Clark County attorney, not only by virtue of his legal background and substantial experience at the county, state and federal level, but also by his recognition that every decision of a county attorney must be the product of a thorough examination of the facts and the law, as well as the careful exercise of discretion and sound judgment.

Our Montana oath of office requires a pledge from those we elect to a position of trust to protect and defend the law and our constitutions with "fidelity." There's no question that if Kevin Downs is elected and takes that oath, he will faithfully live by the promise of that oath every moment of every day of his service to the people of Lewis and Clark County.

Marc Racicot,

Missoula

