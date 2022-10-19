 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Downs will seek justice for victims

We have qualified candidates running for county attorney, each with specific strengths and personal integrity. I support Kevin Downs for several reasons including his character, compassion and commitment to the rule of law. Kevin Downs is a servant leader. His work with immigrants, youth, poor and disadvantaged people in our judicial system is a solid foundation for fair and balanced justice in Lewis and Clark County. He is a prosecutor who will not only seek justice for victims but also find solutions and support for those most in need of help.

Mike Casey, 

Helena

