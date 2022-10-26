As a lawyer, attorney general and governor, I have worked closely with county attorneys across our state. I have zero doubt that Kevin Downs will be an incredible county attorney for us.

While Kevin is currently one of the lead prosecutors in our county, the position requires much more than just trying complex criminal cases. An incredible county attorney is a lawyer, manager and leader with a commitment to justice, understanding of our community, sound judgment and appreciation of the breadth of the office.

Kevin’s life and work pursuits reflect these qualities. After graduating Carroll, Kevin spent several years abroad managing Catholic organizations for the disabled and orphaned. When I was attorney general, Kevin managed statewide community safety initiatives and revamped the hiring processes for the Montana Department of Justice. After law school, Kevin clerked for the Montana Supreme Court, then was selected to join the U.S. Attorney General Honors Program at the U.S. Department of Justice. Before returning home to prosecute felony cases in our county, Kevin served with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, securing the removal of heinous gang members, drug traffickers, and foreign fugitives from the United States.

Kevin’s breadth of legal experience coupled with his perspective on the human experience complement this office's broad authority and impact. He has demonstrated he will be tough on those who commit crimes. He is also the humble leader who will engage the right people and interests to address the increasing challenges we face as a community. Please join me in voting for Kevin.

Steve Bullock,

Helena