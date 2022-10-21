 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Downs is the right choice for County Attorney

Please join me in supporting Kevin Downs for County Attorney. Kevin has the character, integrity, and leadership skills needed to be County Attorney. His work at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Montana Attorney General’s Office, and the Lewis & Clark County Attorney’s Office, among other notable pursuits, is both impressive and, more importantly, an asset to our community. As County Attorney, Kevin will continue to serve our vital community interests ranging from public safety and protecting our county’s most vulnerable residents to mentoring our next generation of public servants. He is the right choice for County Attorney. Please join me in voting for Kevin Downs on Nov. 8.

Marcia Davenport,

Helena

