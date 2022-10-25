 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Downs is the leader our community needs

Kevin Downs is the clear choice to be the next Lewis and Clark County attorney. When he was hired as a deputy county attorney two years ago, he brought with him law enforcement and prosecutorial skills honed through his work at the U. S. Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security.

The prosecution of people accused of crimes is but one of the many duties of the county attorney, who must also lead others in managing both civil and criminal issues that arise within our county. It can be difficult to label or quantify these other qualities that make Kevin eminently qualified to lead the county attorney’s office. Many people endorsing Kevin’s opponent can’t ignore these intangible qualities, acknowledging them by characterizing Kevin as a “nice guy.” What they are really acknowledging is Kevin’s unparalleled empathy, understanding and ability to connect with victims, juries, colleagues – both lawyers and staff of the county attorney’s office, county commissioners and members of the public.

Given his background as a talented lawyer with a wealth of experiences as well as his ability to understand and connect, build trust and inspire confidence in others, Kevin is the type of leader our community needs. He is not just a line prosecutor but a leader the community can stand behind with pride and confidence. He shows up. Please join me in voting for Kevin Downs as our next Lewis and Clark County attorney.

Cort Harrington,

Helena

