Kevin Downs is the best person for the job

Please vote for Kevin Downs. I have worked in politics and I have spent my life in this community. It is critical to have someone selfless and who can lead as our next county attorney. I've known Kevin for 30 years and I can personally attest that there is no better person for this job. I've watched Kevin navigate numerous complex settings and he does so with grace and great ability — he advocates for and understands the challenges of the most needy, he is fair and just and solutions-oriented. He is driven and has the support of our best judicial leaders. I am thrilled to have someone like Kevin running for this public office. Please join me in voting for Kevin Downs!