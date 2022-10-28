 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Downs is smart, hard-working

I support Kevin Downs for Lewis and Clark County Attorney. Kevin has worked for the Montana Supreme Court, the United States Department of Justice, and prosecuted cases in the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s office. He has the background to be an effective county attorney. He is smart, hard-working, and will do an excellent job as County Attorney.

I offer my support for Kevin Downs without reservation and encourage you to vote for Kevin Downs for Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

John Grant,

Helena

