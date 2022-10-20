Kevin Downs is dedicated to public service

An interesting bonus to the race between the two candidates running to be our next county attorney, is what we have learned about the full range of duties and obligations of the office Itself. This position requires the leadership and talent of someone who is truly dedicated to public service.

I believe that Kevin Downs is that person. He has the well-rounded experience to make a real impact on the safety and well-being for all of us living in Lewis and Clark County. Take a look at what Kevin has been doing for the last 20 years, and you too will be impressed.

Kevin will continue to serve us faithfully and honestly as our next county attorney. He is a good man; humble, kind, dedicated and qualified for this office.

Gary Turcott,

Helena