Kevin Downs is committed to public service

I am endorsing Kevin Downs for county attorney and am asking voters to join me in voting for Kevin. Kevin grew up in Helena going to local schools and graduating from Carroll. After graduation he worked helping disadvantaged youth in Europe and South America. After graduating from law school he went to work for the Montana Supreme Court and the United States Department of Justice in a honors program with the Department of Homeland Security before going to work in the Lewis and Clark County Attorney Office. What this demonstrates is that Kevin not only has outstanding legal experience, but he has demonstrated his commitment to public service. To me that is what we need as our county attorney. Clearly demonstrated exemplary legal knowledge and experience but also someone who as the background of working with and helping the most vulnerable who end up in our judicial system. I would therefore ask voters to look at the totality of the experience of the candidates for this position, and if you do I think you will agree with me that Kevin has exactly the knowledge and experience we need for the next county attorney.