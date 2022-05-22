Kevin Downs is committed to fairness and justice

Each of them bring particular skills and abilities to the position. Yet, it is vitally important that we as residents vote. It is our responsibility to do so in order to form a better community for ourselves and neighbors. I’ve known and respected Kevin Downs and his family for a number of years. And, I know his desire to serve and his commitment to fairness and justice for all is genuine. He has my support and I encourage you to vote Kevin Downs for L&C Co. Attorney, too.