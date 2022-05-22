 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Downs is committed to fairness and justice

We are fortunate to have three highly qualified candidates running for Lewis & Clark County Attorney.

Each of them bring particular skills and abilities to the position. Yet, it is vitally important that we as residents vote. It is our responsibility to do so in order to form a better community for ourselves and neighbors. I’ve known and respected Kevin Downs and his family for a number of years. And, I know his desire to serve and his commitment to fairness and justice for all is genuine. He has my support and I encourage you to vote Kevin Downs for L&C Co. Attorney, too.

Mike Casey,

Helena 

