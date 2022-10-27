Kevin Downs is a problem-solver

Ballots are out, and I encourage voters to choose Kevin Downs for Lewis and Clark County attorney. I’ve known Kevin for over a decade and believe in his leadership and his vision. Our county attorney sets direction for important community safety initiatives. Kevin is a problem-solver with experience bringing the right people to work together. Not only has Kevin handled criminal and civil cases involving drugs, violence and human trafficking, I know he will prioritize respectful partnerships with law enforcement and community programs working with both victims and offenders. I find it incredibly important that Kevin’s vision includes a strong focus on supporting community-coordinated response to victims. Kevin has worked with youth, people living with disability, and other vulnerable populations. I like that Kevin’s priorities include knowledge and concern about the serious mental health and addiction crisis in our county, and I know that he is ready to provide active leadership to address these complex community problems. Kevin will invest the time and resources to mentor emerging leaders in justice for his hometown’s future. I’m grateful Kevin has brought his experience home and is ready to serve our community. Please join me in casting your vote for Kevin Downs.