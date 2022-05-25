Kevin Downs has diverse and expansive background

I am writing in support of Kevin Downs for county attorney. Kevin’s community roots, which run deep here in Helena, drive his commitment to making positive differences. It is no wonder that his life path has taken him down a road of public service. His diverse and expansive experience, ability to connect and work with a wide range of people, and his dedication to our community speak to his unique leadership skills and background necessary for tackling some of the most pressing issues in our community, including public safety, victims’ rights, mental health and substance abuse. I urge others to join me in voting for Kevin Downs for county attorney.