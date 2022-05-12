Kevin Downs has background to be effective county attorney

Please join me in supporting Kevin Downs for Lewis & Clark County Attorney. Kevin will ably fill the shoes of Mr. Gallagher who has faithfully served this county for over 20 years. Having worked for the Montana Supreme Court, the United States Department of Justice, and prosecuted cases in the Lewis & Clark County Attorney’s office, he has the background to be an effective county attorney. He is smart, hard-working, and will do an excellent job as County Attorney.