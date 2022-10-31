 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Downs cares deeply about people

I grew up with Kevin Downs and together we attended Capital High and Carroll College. He has always been the most capable, fair and just, and genuinely kind person. Kevin is the best choice for Lewis and Clark County. Currently serving as deputy county attorney, he uniquely understands the needs of this community and the ways in which the county attorney office can be impactful. Kevin lives his values as evidenced by his experience ... his humanitarian NGO service abroad to the intense work in immigration law in New York, the Montana Supreme Court and most recently for the county. Kevin is selfless and cares deeply about people and for those dealing with difficult situations he will find the best outcome. Please join me in voting for a strong future for our community and vote for Kevin Downs.

Quinn Erwin,

Helena

