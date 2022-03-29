 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kev Hamm is right person for the PSC

Montana needs public service commissioners who take the job seriously. That’s why I’m voting for Kev Hamm.

Many Montanans don’t know what the Public Service Commission does or how it impacts our lives. Most of the people who run for the Public Service Commission don’t know either. Politicians see it as a rung on the political ladder, something they can run for when all the other jobs are taken. They make vague claims about their resume and their character, but they demonstrate no real understanding of the commission or the lives of consumers.

Kev Hamm is no politician. He runs two small businesses and has a personal understanding of how regulations affect both businesses and consumers. He spends his free time reading regulatory filings and figuring out how to actually strike the balance that the politicians love to talk about. Kev also directs one of the largest community events in Montana, Big Sky Pride, working with hundreds of volunteers and thousands of participants all across the state.

From electricity rates to pipeline safety to clean energy to garbage trucks, the Public Service Commission is too important to ignore. We need real, experienced Montanans like Kev Hamm, not more politicians.

David Chadwick,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
