Keith Pigman will listen to your concerns

We are asking for your primary vote for Keith Pigman, House District 84, by June 7. We believe he is the best leader for East Helena/lower southeast side. He lives and grew up in District 84. He wants to continue to serve his community and work hard for you. He represents the builder, construction, blue collar American, and only military veteran running for HD 84. All he needs is your concerns, bring those to legislation, with respect and backbone, ensuring our Montana way of life. You may know him already. He has experience hiring employees, managing budgets, working with departments and organizations to expand land development. Keith is a humble contractor by trade, and the kind of man that stops to help you on the side of the road. As a fellow Marine myself, I can assure you he is authentic, genuine. We have a unique opportunity to send someone like us, giving all a seat at the table. He's not a polished politician, frankly I can guarantee he never will be.

"Well done is better than well said." -- Ben Franklin.

"No matter what the crisis, our civilian leaders should always have one shared thought — send in the Marines." -- General Berger.

Heidi Keaster

Marine Corps Veteran, Army Nurse, Army Wife, Mother of 3

Helena

Letter to the editor icon
