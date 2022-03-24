Keeping it clean

Now that spring is around the corner, we all want to get out and enjoy our beautiful trails and parks Helena has to offer.

This is a friendly reminder to pick up after your pet. No one wants to view piles of dog doo-doo while viewing the scenery.

Even around our beautiful Capitol grounds, the evidence is appalling.

There are Mutt-Mitt stations at every park and trailhead. These are provided for a reason!

Not to mention health concerns, let’s do our part to keep “The Queen City ” clean .

Sara (Margie) Graveley,

Helena

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0