Keeping it clean

Now that spring is around the corner, we all want to get out and enjoy our beautiful trails and parks Helena has to offer.
This is a friendly reminder to pick up after your pet. No one wants to view piles of dog doo-doo while viewing the scenery.
Even around our beautiful Capitol grounds, the evidence is appalling.
There are Mutt-Mitt stations at every park and trailhead. These are provided for a reason!
Not to mention health concerns, let’s do our part to keep “The Queen City ” clean .
Sara (Margie) Graveley,
Helena