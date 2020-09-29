Keep the Scratchgravel Hills safe for all

The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan would be nothing short of devastating to hikers and the horse owners who live on the surrounding private properties. We have been safely “sharing the trails” for decades, but as history has shown, any time high-speed mountain bikers move into an area the trails quickly become single-use. Why? Because it’s simply not safe for horseback riders or hikers to use mountain bike dominated trails.
The BLM proposal doubles the trails in the Scratchgravels by chopping in another 40 miles of trails on top of the existing 40 miles of trails.
The effect, should the proposal go forward, would change the currently peaceful Scratchgravels into a thrill-seeker destination for mountain bikers complete with trails designated by difficulty as green, blue, black diamond and double-black diamond.
But why over-develop the Scratchgravels, when mountain bikers could just as easily use the existing mountain bike trails – with the same levels of difficulty -- at the nearby Great Divide Ski Area?
Public safety on public lands
Horses and hikers move at about the same 3 miles per hour speed. Mountain bikes on other hand go much faster and coming over blind hills or around blind curves can easily hit an unsuspecting hiker. Even worse, they could spook a horse and throw the rider. In both examples, someone could get seriously hurt or even killed. Public safety on public lands is the primary reason horse owners, hikers, and property owners of the Scratchgravels area want the BLM proposal dropped.
Wildlife security
The Scratchgravels are a fragile, high-desert area that’s long been a SAFE horseback riding, hiking and biking area. Putting another 40 miles of trails in the Scratchgravels will increase the trail density to 9.3 miles per square mile -- which far exceeds the established security threshold for elk and other wildlife. The Scratchgravels are popular in large part because of the wide variety of wildlife found there. Yet, deprived of hiding cover and security, doubling the amount of trails would eventually drive away most of the wildlife.
Multiple use abuse
To say that the high-speed mountain bikers should be allowed to take over the Scratchgravels in addition to the South Hills, Mount Helena, Beattie Street, Grizzly Gulch, and McDonald Pass areas is pushing far beyond the “multiple use” concept of public lands management. The Scratchgravels are one of the few places left where horseback trail riders can ride in peace. But due to public safety concerns, we will be pushed out if the local trails are converted to downhill mountain bike racecourses.
Enormous and unnecessary cost
The proposal will cost taxpayer dollars to meet the demands of one user group -- mountain bikers -- to turn a popular multipleuse area in Helena’s backyard into a single-use area dominated by high speed mountain bikers. Moreover, the local economy already enjoys a very healthy input from those who own, take care of, and ride their horses in the Scratchgravels. Any new economic input from the additional mountain bike trails would be minimal at best.
Please help us keep the Scratchgravels safe!
Public comments are due by Oct. 6. To support the “No Action” alternative and keep the Scratchgravels safe for the hiking and horseback riding public and wildlife please send your comments to: Brad Colin, Outdoor Recreation Planner, at bcolin@blm.gov -- or write a letter and mail it to: BLM – Butte Field Office Attention: Scratchgravel Hills RAMP 106 N. Parkmont Butte, MT 59701
Joanna Easton
Helena
