Keep the Scratchgravel Hills safe for all

The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Scratchgravel Hills Recreation Area Management Plan would be nothing short of devastating to hikers and the horse owners who live on the surrounding private properties. We have been safely “sharing the trails” for decades, but as history has shown, any time high-speed mountain bikers move into an area the trails quickly become single-use. Why? Because it’s simply not safe for horseback riders or hikers to use mountain bike dominated trails.

The BLM proposal doubles the trails in the Scratchgravels by chopping in another 40 miles of trails on top of the existing 40 miles of trails.

The effect, should the proposal go forward, would change the currently peaceful Scratchgravels into a thrill-seeker destination for mountain bikers complete with trails designated by difficulty as green, blue, black diamond and double-black diamond.

But why over-develop the Scratchgravels, when mountain bikers could just as easily use the existing mountain bike trails – with the same levels of difficulty -- at the nearby Great Divide Ski Area?

Public safety on public lands