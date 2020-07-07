Keep school resource officers
Keep school resource officers

I am a retired teacher from the Helena school district after 45 years. I experienced, in depth, the addition of resource police officers at the high school level. I felt and participated in the resistance when the idea was first introduced. I saw the evolution we as a faculty made as they became part of the education community. I saw them become a lifeline for the at-risk students. I was saved from death or at least injury while being chased around the parking lot by a vehicle being driven by a student high on drugs.

They are an essential part of our education system. Keep the resource officers. Endorse the good we have built. Stop the constant complaining and start building the positive things we enjoy in our community.

Lee Holmes

Helena

