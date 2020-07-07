Keep school resource officers

I am a retired teacher from the Helena school district after 45 years. I experienced, in depth, the addition of resource police officers at the high school level. I felt and participated in the resistance when the idea was first introduced. I saw the evolution we as a faculty made as they became part of the education community. I saw them become a lifeline for the at-risk students. I was saved from death or at least injury while being chased around the parking lot by a vehicle being driven by a student high on drugs.