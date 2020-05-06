Keep politics out of COVID-19 response

I read the article, "Reopening Montana responsibly" in the April 26 issue. The sentence that caught my soul the most was "I will continue to put the well-being of Montanans first, will continue to consult public health experts and business leaders, and use facts, not politics, to guide my directives." I sincerely wish that politics could be kept out of this COVID-19 circumstance. We should only be thinking about the well-being of our citizens our economy and our future, not only in Montana but across the nation.