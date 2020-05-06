Keep politics out of COVID-19 response

I read the article, "Reopening Montana responsibly" in the April 26 issue. The sentence that caught my soul the most was "I will continue to put the well-being of Montanans first, will continue to consult public health experts and business leaders, and use facts, not politics, to guide my directives." I sincerely wish that politics could be kept out of this COVID-19 circumstance. We should only be thinking about the well-being of our citizens our economy and our future, not only in Montana but across the nation.
I feel this virus was brought on across the world as a distraction and perhaps should be considered chemical warfare. We need to fight back but not at the cost of our thriving economy and freedoms of our great country and citizens. Sacrifices need to be made by all and results need to be felt by all, not just a few right wing politicians.
Phyllis Tintinger
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!