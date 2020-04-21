Keep Muszkiewicz on Helena School Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A little over three years ago, the Helena community overwhelmingly elected Luke Muszkiewicz to serve on the Board of Trustees for Helena Public Schools. I was also elected at that time, and I've had the great pleasure of getting to know Luke and working closely with him on the school board for the past three years.

The one key thing I learned during my time as a trustee was just how much passion, intellect and leadership skill that Luke has brought to the Helena Public Schools, where he now serves as chairperson of the Board of Trustees. I have worked with elected trustees and school administrators across the state for much of my legal career, and I can squarely tell you that I haven't ever worked with a more compassionate, caring and competent trustee than Luke.

We are blessed with a remarkable public school system here in Helena, and the community made the absolute right choice three years ago in electing Luke to his first term on the Board of Trustees. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as a trustee, and we all need to vote to keep him on our school board.

Jeff Hindoien

Helena

