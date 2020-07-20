Keep medical facilities stocked and ready

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Health care facilities are a collaboration of millions of moving pieces, each playing a critical role in our ability to care for patients.

During times of major crisis, such as COVID-19, the demand for many medical supplies increases at a rapid rate, leaving the companies that manufacture these products struggling to scale up production to fulfill such unprecedented demands. This can leave medical facilities scrambling to find medications and supplies.

In recent years (prior to the COVID pandemic) many medical facilities have experienced shortages of basic supplies and medications such as saline and lidocaine. When available, costs often spike which causes unnecessary hardships for practices and interferes with best practices, potentially decreasing the quality of patient care.

Going months without certain products is not unheard of, nor is it ideal. Today, more than ever, we must keep hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities fully stocked and poised to respond to patient needs.

If voters send Steve Bullock to the United States Senate, I hope he will be an advocate of advanced clinical research while investing in innovation. Addressing COVID will take a strong supply chain and continued government partnership, and that is what we expect from our state leaders.