For those tiring of and bored with Donald Trump's idiocy and ridiculousness at the national level, I have a suggestion for you. Turn your attention from the grand national scale to a more quaint home town neighborly Montana version of lunacy.
Our state school superintendent, Elsie Artnzten, has recently been charged with her second traffic violation in just over a year. May 2022, the person tasked with overseeing our school system in Helena, illegally passed a school bus and stated she had no recollection of the alleged incident. Later she plead no contest to the alleged incident. Currently she is alleged to have rear-ended a vehicle, a fairly avoidable circumstance should one follow the rules of the road taught in the education system while taking a standard driver's education course. Reports indicate she is pleading not guilty of this charge. Not guilty of not being in charge of and in control of one's own vehicle?
A strange message for our elected head school official to send to the youth in our Montana school systems.
So instead of fretting over our national situation, lets "keep it local" with "Made in Montana" products.
Tim Weiss,
Bozeman