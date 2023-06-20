For those tiring of and bored with Donald Trump's idiocy and ridiculousness at the national level, I have a suggestion for you. Turn your attention from the grand national scale to a more quaint home town neighborly Montana version of lunacy.

Our state school superintendent, Elsie Artnzten, has recently been charged with her second traffic violation in just over a year. May 2022, the person tasked with overseeing our school system in Helena, illegally passed a school bus and stated she had no recollection of the alleged incident. Later she plead no contest to the alleged incident. Currently she is alleged to have rear-ended a vehicle, a fairly avoidable circumstance should one follow the rules of the road taught in the education system while taking a standard driver's education course. Reports indicate she is pleading not guilty of this charge. Not guilty of not being in charge of and in control of one's own vehicle?