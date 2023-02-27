HB 462 should be rejected. HB 462 takes money currently supporting the wildlife conservation program, Habitat Montana, to fund income tax reductions. Notwithstanding a parade of agencies lobbying for the money at the Feb. 16 hearing of the House Appropriations committee, the governor’s assistant budget director was clear. He stated: "we tried to use any ongoing revenue flow to help cut individual income taxes, point blank.”

This bill raids a highly-respected wildlife conservation program for tax breaks mainly benefitting the rich. The governor’s income tax cut will equate to $70 annually for a median Montana family but would give a $6,000 annual tax cut to the richest 1% (MPR). So the median Montanan would trade a blue-ribbon conservation program for six dollars a month, to help the richest Montanans.

Over 3 million acres of public lands in Montana are legally, but not physically, accessible to Montanans. Private lands block that access. Habitat Montana works with landowners to open these lands to recreationists. House Bill 462 would reduce the resources Habitat Montana has for future work by approximately 75%.

Reject HB 462. Keep Habitat Montana well-funded. Protect Habitat Montana’s ability to work to conserve wildlife habitat and increase public access.

Darrell Brown,

Missoula