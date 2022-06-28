Keep fighting

I’m 21-years-old, freshly graduated from college, and moving to Montana to begin a job in the environmental education sector. I should be concerned with making new friends and starting my first real job. Instead, I’m frantically checking out Montana’s policies on abortion, trying to figure out if they have ‘trigger laws’ or other similar policies in place designed to strip me of my choices, privacy, and freedom. I’m worrying about friends and family members living in states with trigger laws and similar policies. I’m calculating how long my birth control will protect me for, and if I’ll be able to get any more. I’m left wondering if I have time to find a new job in a state with policies that don’t strip me of my basic right to bodily autonomy.

I am not alone in this uncertain, terrifying space. Across the country, millions of women and people who can become pregnant are panicking, trying to decide if they need to uproot their entire lives to move to a safer area, endure unsafe or unwanted pregnancies, or risk imprisonment from illegal abortions. Rights our mothers and grandmothers had, rights that felt innate and forever, are slipping away - and that is a horrifying reality.

I am privileged. I have access to a car, to the (insane!) amount of money required for an abortion, supportive family and a loving partner who would help me obtain a safe and legal abortion. But many, many people in this country do not have access to any of those things. By criminalizing abortion, our lawmakers are putting their safety and bodily autonomy at risk.

We have to keep fighting. Donate to abortion funds, go to protests, write letters to the editor, call your representatives. Speak up. We are all counting on you.

Brooke Crouch,

Butte

