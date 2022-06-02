Keep children safe after they are born

Good for us America. We have made America great. First in the world in mass shootings. No. 1 in pollution with China. So much safer with more assault guns in the hands of the public. The man had 30 minutes to shoot those poor children before he was shot himself. Just imagine those children, what they were feeling as they were being shot. The horror. what if it was your children?
The Ukrainian president, who has lost many children in his country, offering consolations to our great GREAT America. Pray for those parents and the children who have witnessed this and experienced what their life and mental health will be in the future.
Come on! Be really pro-life. Let's keep them safe after they are born.
Sharon Obrigewitch,
Townsend