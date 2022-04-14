Kay Satre will work hard for students

I want to respond to some false claims that are trying to hijack the conversation about public education. Some say that district staff are “grooming” children when teachers also extend respect to kids with diverse gender identities. Others claim that the goal of the district is to make kids uncomfortable when history teachers present the fact that U.S. government officials broke every treaty with Montana’s indigenous people. And then there’s the claim that some staff may be teaching “critical race theory” — even as they work hard to meet state and federal requirements in every area.

Let’s be clear, these false claims are taking attention away from the critical need to get every student to walk across the stage at graduation.

Let’s make sure we elect trustees who are going to keep the focus where it needs to be: on the real work that’s going on in our district’s classrooms. Multiple letters to the editor have shown strong support for Kay, a proven educator and someone who is willing to work hard for our students, parents, and district staff.

Please support me in and many others who value the contribution the Kay Satre will make.

Joe Furshong, retired school administrator,

Helena

