 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kay Satre will work hard for students

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

I want to respond to some false claims that are trying to hijack the conversation about public education. Some say that district staff are “grooming” children when teachers also extend respect to kids with diverse gender identities. Others claim that the goal of the district is to make kids uncomfortable when history teachers present the fact that U.S. government officials broke every treaty with Montana’s indigenous people. And then there’s the claim that some staff may be teaching “critical race theory” — even as they work hard to meet state and federal requirements in every area.

Let’s be clear, these false claims are taking attention away from the critical need to get every student to walk across the stage at graduation.

Let’s make sure we elect trustees who are going to keep the focus where it needs to be: on the real work that’s going on in our district’s classrooms. Multiple letters to the editor have shown strong support for Kay, a proven educator and someone who is willing to work hard for our students, parents, and district staff.

People are also reading…

Please support me in and many others who value the contribution the Kay Satre will make.

Joe Furshong, retired school administrator,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale votes anti-American

Rosendale votes anti-American

Congressman Matt Rosendale was one of 63 Republican House members that voted against a resolution in support of NATO. This is just one of many…

No more COVID money

No more COVID money

Just how greedy are the states? We are told many states are flush with money because they did not use all their COVID-19 funds sent to them fr…

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

If you have read the Letters to the Editor in this newspaper, you know that many Helenans support Kay Satre for a trustee’s position on School…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News