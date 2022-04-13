Kay Satre will serve in the best interest of the students

We have just read Jack Ryan's letter to the editor (Helena IR, April 8) in which he stated that school board candidate Greg Guthrie "will not pursue the uber-woke agenda of people like Satre who seem to have to desire to reinforce failure with more failure." Kay Satre has been a close friend of ours for more than 35 years, and we never known her to have an "uber-woke agenda." What is Mr. Ryan's definition of an "uber-woke agenda?" Can Mr. Ryan cite any sources that have led him to believe that Ms. Satre has such an agenda?