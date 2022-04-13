Kay Satre will serve in the best interest of the students

We have just read Jack Ryan's letter to the editor (Helena IR, April 8) in which he stated that school board candidate Greg Guthrie "will not pursue the uber-woke agenda of people like Satre who seem to have to desire to reinforce failure with more failure." Kay Satre has been a close friend of ours for more than 35 years, and we never known her to have an "uber-woke agenda." What is Mr. Ryan's definition of an "uber-woke agenda?" Can Mr. Ryan cite any sources that have led him to believe that Ms. Satre has such an agenda?
Kay Satre is a genuinely kind and caring individual who is exemplary in her ability to listen to all sides of an issue and to make decisions based on facts, not hearsay or outright lies. Her only agenda is to serve the community in the best interests of all students in Helena School District #1. She is very well-educated through Helena Public Schools and holds a Ph.D., is highly intelligent, has vast experience as an educator, an administrator, and a parent, and is committed to a strong system of public education which meets the physical, mental, and intellectual needs of each individual student. Her credentials are impeccable.
Sue Buswell and Dr. Richard Buswell,
Helena