Kay Satre will listen to students, teachers, community

I’m voting for Kay Satre in the Helena School Board District 1 elections. Since 2001, when Kay won the Carroll College Outstanding Teacher Award, I have talked with her at length about what it takes to engineer a healthy, positive, fruitful learning environment.

Two of Kay’s teaching skills will be especially important in her work as a school board trustee. First, Kay understands that for students to learn successfully, she needs to build trust with them, and her commitment to the idea of building trust will be crucial in working with her school board colleagues and with the community to make excellent decisions for our students and teachers.

Second, Kay knows that all of the best teachers have a special kind of empathy that allows them to both understand learning roadblocks, and to help students discover love and enthusiasm for learning. On the school board, this quality will enable Kay to listen to student, teacher and community ideas, and to find creative solutions to challenging issues that our schools face.

I encourage you to join me in voting for Kay in the upcoming school board election.

Kyle Strode,

Helena

