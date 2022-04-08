 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kay Satre will be strong advocate for kids

I urge my neighbors to vote for Kay Satre for the Helena School Board. I have worked with Kay for some 25 years at Carroll College — and I'm convinced of her qualifications for this position.

First off, Kay has shown a lifetime commitment to education, given her long experience as a teacher and administrator, a volunteer in the Helena Public Schools, and a Helena parent, herself. She’ll be a strong advocate for kids and public schools.

But what recommends Kay most for this position, I believe, is her ability to respectfully address differing positions on any issue. I’ve watched her in meetings. She approaches potential disagreements with honest questions: Does she understand what the other person is saying? Why are they saying that? How do they respond to opposing perspectives? In this way she can find areas of consensus or at least clarify the issues at hand. Such skills are crucial for a successful School Board member in these times when so many issues can become divisive.

Public education is important to all of us in our community — and our democracy. So, please vote in the Helena School Board election — and vote for Kay!

Debra Bernardi,

Helena

