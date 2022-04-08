Kay Satre will be strong advocate for kids

But what recommends Kay most for this position, I believe, is her ability to respectfully address differing positions on any issue. I’ve watched her in meetings. She approaches potential disagreements with honest questions: Does she understand what the other person is saying? Why are they saying that? How do they respond to opposing perspectives? In this way she can find areas of consensus or at least clarify the issues at hand. Such skills are crucial for a successful School Board member in these times when so many issues can become divisive.