Kay Satre will advocate for every child

I just received my ballot today for the Helena School District 1 elections. I voted for Kay Satre.

Having had the honor of serving on the school board for nine years, two as chair, I feel qualified to comment on the rigors and commitment needed to make a good trustee. Kay will make a great one. Kay not only possesses impeccable qualifications as an educator, but as a human being. Kay is thoughtful, caring, open minded and realistic. She will be an advocate for every child, and will fight to assure each and every student is given the learning opportunities to succeed not only in school, but in the wider world. She will give of her time and expertise; will listen to all points of view and will be a fierce champion for our schools. Please join me in voting for Kay.

Lucy Dayton,

Helena

