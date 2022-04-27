Kay Satre values education

I am grateful that Kay Satre is a candidate for the Helena School Board. I know Kay best as a parent, because Kay's three children and my three children grew up in Helena's schools, played on sports teams, and participated in a wide variety of extra-curricular activities. All that brought the crazy schedules and carpools, the celebration of successes and the support after defeats and the bumpy parts of learning. Kay's home was a welcoming hub for kids in Helena for many years.
Kay is gracious and genuinely interested in people, she respects different perspectives and listens to understand. Of course, as a teacher, Kay values education, and she also knows that our public schools the core of our community. I have been a school board trustee and served as board chair. I trust Kay's commitment and leadership to include all that good schools mean in every child's future.
Dana Toole,
Helena