Kay Satre values education

I am grateful that Kay Satre is a candidate for the Helena School Board. I know Kay best as a parent, because Kay's three children and my three children grew up in Helena's schools, played on sports teams, and participated in a wide variety of extra-curricular activities. All that brought the crazy schedules and carpools, the celebration of successes and the support after defeats and the bumpy parts of learning. Kay's home was a welcoming hub for kids in Helena for many years.