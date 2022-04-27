 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kay Satre values education

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

I am grateful that Kay Satre is a candidate for the Helena School Board. I know Kay best as a parent, because Kay's three children and my three children grew up in Helena's schools, played on sports teams, and participated in a wide variety of extra-curricular activities. All that brought the crazy schedules and carpools, the celebration of successes and the support after defeats and the bumpy parts of learning. Kay's home was a welcoming hub for kids in Helena for many years.

Kay is gracious and genuinely interested in people, she respects different perspectives and listens to understand. Of course, as a teacher, Kay values education, and she also knows that our public schools the core of our community. I have been a school board trustee and served as board chair. I trust Kay's commitment and leadership to include all that good schools mean in every child's future.

Dana Toole,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reform the insurance industry

Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance comp…

Leave election laws alone

Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and poun…

Kindness is newsworthy

Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. Th…

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Kendall Cotton’s article (April 10) contained points that I wish our lawmakers would consider: we have many regulations that impinge upon a ci…

Support Kurt Aughney for HD 84

Support Kurt Aughney for HD 84

As a veteran in the Helena community, I support Kurt Aughney for HD 84 for his commitment to public safety and law enforcement. Kurt believes …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News