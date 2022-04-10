Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

If you have read the Letters to the Editor in this newspaper, you know that many Helenans support Kay Satre for a trustee’s position on School District #1 School Board. She is all things that everyone has said — smart, practical, and open-minded. Please take the opportunity to see and listen to her on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. on a panel sponsored by the Lewis and Clark Library and the League of Women Voters. Just google the Lewis and Clark Library, click on the website, then Library Events, and sign up for the virtual event. Kay Satre will impress you. Then be sure to vote for her on or before May 3.