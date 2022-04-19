Kay Satre is qualified and experienced

John and I wholeheartedly join the choir of voices in support of Kay Satre for a seat on our Helena school board.
We've known Kay for more than 30 years; not only is she eminently qualified by education and experience, she is also kind, generous, thoughtful and a good listener.
Students, parents, educators and the community in general will be well served by Kay's steadfast commitment to education.
Please join us in voting for Kay Satre for Helena School Board.
Sheena Wilson and John Ilgenfritz,
Helena