Kay Satre is informed, respectful and perceptive

It was great to hear that Kay Satre is running for Helena school board. Kay is an exceptional student-focused educator with a keen understanding of what makes school work — whether Carroll College, where she has been on the faculty for nearly 30 years, or the Helena public schools, where Kay graduated from high school as did her three now-grown children. On meeting Kay, you quickly realize that she’s perceptive, informed, respectful and sincerely interested in your perspective. I also know Kay as a practical problem-solver, committed to working with others to achieve the best for kids and families in our community. Please give Kay full consideration for your school board vote on May 3.
Hugh Zackheim,
Helena