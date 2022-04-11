Kay Satre is informed, respectful and perceptive

It was great to hear that Kay Satre is running for Helena school board. Kay is an exceptional student-focused educator with a keen understanding of what makes school work — whether Carroll College, where she has been on the faculty for nearly 30 years, or the Helena public schools, where Kay graduated from high school as did her three now-grown children. On meeting Kay, you quickly realize that she’s perceptive, informed, respectful and sincerely interested in your perspective. I also know Kay as a practical problem-solver, committed to working with others to achieve the best for kids and families in our community. Please give Kay full consideration for your school board vote on May 3.