Kay Satre is committed to quality public education

I am pleased to endorse the candidacy of Kay Satre for Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. As a retired teacher fortunate to have taught sophomore English to all three of her kids, I saw firsthand her interest and commitment to quality public education. An English professor at Carroll for more than 30 years, Kay relished both the challenges and the delights of being a lifelong educator. She remains deeply interested in all aspects of the educational experience, from teaching methods to district policies. Even a casual conversation with Kay makes clear her belief in youth as a top priority. Among Kay’s many strengths is her recognition of what is working well, as well as her openness to ideas for improvement. Please join me in voting for the superbly qualified Kay Satre.