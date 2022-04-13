 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kay Satre is committed to education

  • 0

I’m writing today to voice my strong support of Kay Satre in the upcoming Helena School Board elections. I was lucky enough to have Kay as one of my English professors when I was an undergraduate at Carroll College, to later teach with her in that same English department, and recently to serve with her on the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation. I’ve experienced Kay’s commitment to education firsthand.

As an educator, Kay created courses that were simultaneously rigorous, engaging and accessible, and she will bring that same important combination to her work on the Helena School Board. Kay is well-versed in the varied (and often competing) needs within a classroom.

Kay’s brilliance as an educator, colleague and board member stems from many attributes — a wealth of knowledge, a deep understanding of pedagogy, a dedication to self-growth — but the one that stands out most to me is her ability to listen. Kay seeks understanding, and she encourages dialogue. She is open and gracious.

In today’s challenging world, we need leaders like Kay who will welcome conversation, look at all sides of an issue, and make decisions based in equity. Please cast your vote for Kay this May!

People are also reading…

Virginia Reeves,

Helena

Letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale votes anti-American

Rosendale votes anti-American

Congressman Matt Rosendale was one of 63 Republican House members that voted against a resolution in support of NATO. This is just one of many…

No more COVID money

No more COVID money

Just how greedy are the states? We are told many states are flush with money because they did not use all their COVID-19 funds sent to them fr…

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

If you have read the Letters to the Editor in this newspaper, you know that many Helenans support Kay Satre for a trustee’s position on School…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News