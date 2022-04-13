Kay Satre is committed to education

I’m writing today to voice my strong support of Kay Satre in the upcoming Helena School Board elections. I was lucky enough to have Kay as one of my English professors when I was an undergraduate at Carroll College, to later teach with her in that same English department, and recently to serve with her on the Lewis and Clark Library Foundation. I’ve experienced Kay’s commitment to education firsthand.

As an educator, Kay created courses that were simultaneously rigorous, engaging and accessible, and she will bring that same important combination to her work on the Helena School Board. Kay is well-versed in the varied (and often competing) needs within a classroom.

Kay’s brilliance as an educator, colleague and board member stems from many attributes — a wealth of knowledge, a deep understanding of pedagogy, a dedication to self-growth — but the one that stands out most to me is her ability to listen. Kay seeks understanding, and she encourages dialogue. She is open and gracious.

In today’s challenging world, we need leaders like Kay who will welcome conversation, look at all sides of an issue, and make decisions based in equity. Please cast your vote for Kay this May!

Virginia Reeves,

Helena

