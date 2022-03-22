 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kay Satre is an outstanding educator

  • 0

Helena! We are so lucky to have our own outstanding educator, Kay Satre, running for school board trustee in the next election. Kay has taught at Carroll for 30-plus years; she knows firsthand the challenges and delights of working with students. Ask any of the hundreds of alums who’ve had her as their instructor and you’ll hear nothing but praise for her ability to listen and mediate honest discussions about difficult subjects. Like all good parents, she’s a collaborative problem-solver. Like all great teachers she truly cares about students. As our own Helena homegrown school trustee, Kay Satre will make sure educators get what they need in order for their students to thrive. So we’re for Kay — all the way!

Nancy Harper and Michael McNeilly,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats not good for Montana

Democrats not good for Montana

I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure…

Racicot better fit as Democrat

Racicot better fit as Democrat

Every time I see some mention or reference to former Governor Marc Racicot, I grit my teeth, remembering that it was on his watch and at his u…

Beat efforts to suppress the vote

Beat efforts to suppress the vote

As difficult as it is, we must watch and understand what is going on in the Ukraine at the hands of a Russian authoritarian president. Don’t l…

Where could you go?

Where could you go?

Once again I see the comparison of President Biden pumping more oil now then President Trump did in 2020. Would somebody please tell me why th…

Climate change is real

Climate change is real

I would like to thank Professor Steven Running for his enlightening and informative article. (Guest View, IR March 13). Climate change is real…

The definition of oligarch

The definition of oligarch

The definition of oligarch is "very rich business leader with a great deal of political influence, especially in Russia.” Helena’s version of …

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

The IR recently ran a story about how Governor Gianforte is an aspiring chef, with pictures showing him cooking in his kitchen here in Helena.…

Responsibility of City Manager

Responsibility of City Manager

Once again, the city of Helena must fill the position of the City Manager. As our representatives undertake this seemingly never-ending task, …

Try harder to be #1

Try harder to be #1

Congratulations to the citizens and political leaders of Montana. Once again, we are #1. Montana was the only state in the nation to increase …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News