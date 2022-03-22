Kay Satre is an outstanding educator

Helena! We are so lucky to have our own outstanding educator, Kay Satre, running for school board trustee in the next election. Kay has taught at Carroll for 30-plus years; she knows firsthand the challenges and delights of working with students. Ask any of the hundreds of alums who’ve had her as their instructor and you’ll hear nothing but praise for her ability to listen and mediate honest discussions about difficult subjects. Like all good parents, she’s a collaborative problem-solver. Like all great teachers she truly cares about students. As our own Helena homegrown school trustee, Kay Satre will make sure educators get what they need in order for their students to thrive. So we’re for Kay — all the way!