Kay Satre is an advocate for all children

I am a fan of public education and Kay Satre for Helena School Board. This is my first letter to the editor, ever. That's how important this school board election is to me and should be to everyone, whether you have kids in our public schools or not. Please pay attention and vote in this election. I am writing to ask you to vote for Kay Satre for school board. I have known Kay for many years. We raised children together through the public school system. I know that she is an advocate for all children and will listen to all sides of an issue and find creative and positive ways to solve problems and create opportunities. Kay understands that we need to celebrate what is working well in our schools and to find ways to improve as well. For some reason many will overlook voting in a school board election. This is the year to make your vote count for children by voting for a Helena native, advocate for all children and positive role model. Please vote for Kay Satre for school board. It matters more than you may know. Thank you.