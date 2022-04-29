Kay Satre has wealth of experience

It is time to elect a new school board and I am casting my vote for Kay Satre. I have known Kay for over 10 years as a trusted colleague at Carroll College. Kay is highly respected by students and faculty for her teaching and commitment to student success. Many members of the Helena community have already testified to her quality as an educator and her ability to engage students in learning. This passion for providing an environment where all students thrive is a given for any qualified school board member.

I have also witnessed Kay serving as effective leader and administrator when she was an associate academic dean, department chair and director of the college’s first-year experience. In these roles, she competently navigated difficult decisions regarding the allocation of resources, personnel and tough conversations with concerned parents. These responsibilities honed her ability to listen to others, engage in civil dialogue, and openly consider the view points of all stakeholders. These attributes are essential for the thoughtful leadership we need in our school board.

I urge you to cast your vote for Kay Satre. She brings a wealth of relevant experience and will tirelessly serve our children and community.

Cathy Day,

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0