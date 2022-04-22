Kay Satre has positive vision for schools

I grew up in Helena and was lucky enough to take a writing class from Kay Satre at Carroll College while I was still in high school. She was an excellent teacher. She patiently helped the young people in my class to find their voice and learn how to better communicate their ideas.

Now I'm a parent with kids in the Helena Public Schools and I am grateful that Kay has chosen to step up and run for the Helena School Board. The past few years have not been an easy time to be in public service. I appreciate Kay's willingness to present a positive vision about how our schools can continue to serve our community. I fear others in the race are more interested in tearing us apart.