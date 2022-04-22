 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kay Satre has positive vision for schools

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I grew up in Helena and was lucky enough to take a writing class from Kay Satre at Carroll College while I was still in high school. She was an excellent teacher. She patiently helped the young people in my class to find their voice and learn how to better communicate their ideas.

Now I'm a parent with kids in the Helena Public Schools and I am grateful that Kay has chosen to step up and run for the Helena School Board. The past few years have not been an easy time to be in public service. I appreciate Kay's willingness to present a positive vision about how our schools can continue to serve our community. I fear others in the race are more interested in tearing us apart.

Please consider supporting Kay in the May election for school board.

Allison Dale-Riddle,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale has shamed Montana

Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted a…

Be vigilant when driving

Be vigilant when driving

Young people generally follow rules. For instance, they use crosswalks when crossing a street. Adults of all stripes, however, seem reluctant …

Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

To the people of Helena and the surrounding areas. After almost 41 years practicing medicine, it has come time to retire. I came to Helena the…

Kindness is newsworthy

Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. Th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News