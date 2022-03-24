Kay Satre has energy, intellect, integrity

Energy, intellect, integrity are some of the qualities Kay Satre will bring to the Helena school board as a trustee. Her 25 years of experience as an educator at the college level gives her insight to the challenges of teaching as well as the challenges of being a student. As a department head she has demonstrated her ability to keep the "big picture" in mind while successfully working through the details. This, of course, involves working cooperatively within a group to accomplish a given goal. Satre is a graduate of Helena public schools as were her three children. She is a strong supporter of public education, recognizing a thriving democracy depends on it. Satre has the qualities, the experience, and the desire to contribute to maintaining and improving our Helena public schools. Please join me in voting for Kay as our next school trustee.