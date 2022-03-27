 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kay Satre an outstanding school board candidate

We write this letter to encourage everyone to vote for Kay Satre for school board. We have known Kay for over 40 years. Kay and her three children all attended Helena schools. Kay has been a professor at Carroll for over 30 years.

Seldom are voters presented with such an outstanding candidate. In addition to her qualifications, Kay is just a delightful person who cares deeply about our children and our schools. Please join us in voting for Kay Satre for School Board. Thanks.

Melissa and Jeff Sherlock,

Helena

