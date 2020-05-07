Kathleen Williams for Congress

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I worked with Kathleen Williams in the Montana Legislature to update local food laws and allow food trucks and cottage food producers to market their products safely without undue fees or regulation.

Rep. Williams thoroughly studied the issue, drafted a bill, and worked with colleagues across the political spectrum to pass the law with only a handful of no votes.

I want such a practical, thorough and knowledgeable lawmaker representing me in Congress. Kathleen Williams gets things done.

Please join me in voting for Kathleen Williams in the June 2 primary as well as the general election.

Linda Gryczan

Helena

