Kathleen Williams: experience, hard work, ethics.

Please join me in supporting my long time friend and professional colleague, Kathleen Williams, in her candidacy for US Congress.
As a three time state legislator, Kathleen has proven experience working across party lines to get good things done for all Montanans. For example, she worked with both parties to pass the Cottage Food Bill, which has created over 200 new Montana businesses and thousands of new Montana products. Kathleen has dedicated her nearly four decade career to outdoor opportunities and solving natural resource problems. As a state legislator, she stood up to proposals that would have weakened land and water protections and transferred public lands.
Kathleen has been listening to Montanans and sharing her passion for quality affordable healthcare, opportunity for all, and protection of Montana's water and outdoor heritage. I'm inspired by her hard work, civility, and public service. She has integrity, strong ethics, and will return statesmanship to Congress. Still undecided? Please look at her website kathleenformontana.com and join me in voting for Kathleen Williams.
Lynda Saul
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!