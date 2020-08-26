Kathleen Williams: experience, hard work, ethics.

As a three time state legislator, Kathleen has proven experience working across party lines to get good things done for all Montanans. For example, she worked with both parties to pass the Cottage Food Bill, which has created over 200 new Montana businesses and thousands of new Montana products. Kathleen has dedicated her nearly four decade career to outdoor opportunities and solving natural resource problems. As a state legislator, she stood up to proposals that would have weakened land and water protections and transferred public lands.